Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) PT Lowered to C$10.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

Shares of BDI opened at C$8.09 on Monday. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of C$5.35 and a 12 month high of C$9.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.03. The company has a market cap of C$487.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of C$103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$89.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group will post 0.4749859 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Insider Transactions at Black Diamond Group

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$90,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$90,000.00. Also, Director Steve Stein sold 5,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.84, for a total transaction of C$44,200.00. Insiders have sold 53,850 shares of company stock worth $479,979 in the last 90 days. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

