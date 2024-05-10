BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.120-2.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $641.5 million-$649.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.6 million. BlackLine also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.490-0.510 EPS.

BL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.10.

Shares of BL stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,854. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 256.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.62. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $69.31.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. BlackLine had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $155.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that BlackLine will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

