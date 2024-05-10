BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGR. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

NYSE BGR opened at $13.40 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.