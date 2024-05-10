BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE) Insider Paola Subacchi Purchases 391 Shares

BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE – Get Free Report) insider Paola Subacchi acquired 391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 610 ($7.66) per share, for a total transaction of £2,385.10 ($2,996.36).

BlackRock Greater Europe Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON:BRGE opened at GBX 633 ($7.95) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £635.98 million, a PE ratio of 695.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 629.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 575.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BlackRock Greater Europe has a 12-month low of GBX 457.50 ($5.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 653 ($8.20).

BlackRock Greater Europe Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.29%. BlackRock Greater Europe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 769.23%.

BlackRock Greater Europe Company Profile

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

