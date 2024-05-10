BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Announces GBX 5.50 Dividend

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Performance

LON BRWM opened at GBX 618.25 ($7.77) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,494.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 542.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 542.53. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 490 ($6.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 644 ($8.09).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jane Lewis purchased 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.39) per share, for a total transaction of £8,337.42 ($10,474.15). Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

Further Reading

