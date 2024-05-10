Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Barclays

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.58.

BLBD traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,935. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $317.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 223.85% and a net margin of 5.04%. Analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 57,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,899,546.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,812 shares in the company, valued at $9,893,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 57,562 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,899,546.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,893,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gurminder S. Bedi sold 8,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $274,212.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,115,159 shares of company stock worth $135,385,519 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Blue Bird by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 568.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

