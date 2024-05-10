BMO Capital Markets Lowers Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target to $38.00

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s current price.

G has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of Genpact stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $33.71. 846,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84. Genpact has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 47,979 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 154.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 28,831 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 13.7% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 15.2% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

