BMO Capital Markets Trims Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Target Price to $6.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 48.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

FATE stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. 3,088,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,780. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a market cap of $459.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.80. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $8.83.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 253.30%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1,462.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,548,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after buying an additional 2,385,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

