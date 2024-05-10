Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Down 84.9% in April

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the April 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

BDNNY traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.07. 12,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,288. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.65.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About Boliden AB (publ)

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Boliden AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 8.49%.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

