Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Down 84.9% in April

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the April 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance
BDNNY traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.07. 12,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,288. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.65.
Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.
Boliden AB (publ) Cuts Dividend
About Boliden AB (publ)
Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Boliden AB (publ)
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Stock Average Calculator
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.