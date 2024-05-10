Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Insider Amit Bhatia Buys 1,100,000 Shares

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) insider Amit Bhatia acquired 1,100,000 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 383 ($4.81) per share, for a total transaction of £4,213,000 ($5,292,713.57).

Amit Bhatia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Amit Bhatia acquired 1,500,000 shares of Breedon Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 385 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £5,775,000 ($7,255,025.13).

Breedon Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BREE traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 394.50 ($4.96). 510,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 377.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 359.39. Breedon Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 302.90 ($3.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 408 ($5.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,263.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Breedon Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,516.13%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 440 ($5.53) to GBX 460 ($5.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

