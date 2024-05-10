Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Insider Amit Bhatia Buys 1,100,000 Shares

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) insider Amit Bhatia acquired 1,100,000 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 383 ($4.81) per share, for a total transaction of £4,213,000 ($5,292,713.57).
Amit Bhatia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Amit Bhatia acquired 1,500,000 shares of Breedon Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 385 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £5,775,000 ($7,255,025.13).
Breedon Group Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of BREE traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 394.50 ($4.96). 510,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 377.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 359.39. Breedon Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 302.90 ($3.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 408 ($5.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,263.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.
Breedon Group Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 440 ($5.53) to GBX 460 ($5.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BREE
Breedon Group Company Profile
Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Breedon Group
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.