Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Bridge Investment Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bridge Investment Group to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

Bridge Investment Group stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.84. 156,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,696. Bridge Investment Group has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.12 million, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.55 million. Bridge Investment Group had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $13.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on BRDG

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.