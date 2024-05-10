Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 55.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Brink’s updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.300-8.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.30-8.00 EPS.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.33. The stock had a trading volume of 24,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,739. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $63.79 and a 12 month high of $98.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $32,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

