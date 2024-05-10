Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $337.09 million during the quarter.

Bristow Group Price Performance

Bristow Group stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,307. Bristow Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.70 million, a PE ratio of -140.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristow Group

In other news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 9,033 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $236,032.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,922.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristow Group

About Bristow Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 78.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 184,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Bristow Group during the third quarter valued at about $799,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 211.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 36,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.