Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $337.09 million during the quarter.
Bristow Group stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,307. Bristow Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.70 million, a PE ratio of -140.46 and a beta of 1.35.
In other news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 9,033 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $236,032.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,922.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.
