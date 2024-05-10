Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Heritage Investors Management Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.7% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $71,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Breed s Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,037,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.1 %

Broadcom stock traded up $27.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,332.80. 1,627,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,844. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,309.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,159.94. The company has a market cap of $617.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $617.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

