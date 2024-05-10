Brokerages Set Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Target Price at GBX 675.33

Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 683.67 ($8.59).

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.79) to GBX 730 ($9.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LAND

Land Securities Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

LON:LAND opened at GBX 686 ($8.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.49. Land Securities Group has a one year low of GBX 551.20 ($6.92) and a one year high of GBX 729.40 ($9.16). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 640.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 645.83. The stock has a market cap of £5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -836.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Vanessa Simms bought 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £684.40 ($859.80) per share, for a total transaction of £15,056.80 ($18,915.58). Insiders acquired 69 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.