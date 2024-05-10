Brokerages Set Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Target Price at $46.40

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Vericel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vericel

Vericel Price Performance

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.66. Vericel has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -540.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vericel

In other news, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $367,852.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vericel news, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $367,852.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $7,570.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $352,046.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 949 shares in the company, valued at $42,429.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,996. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Vericel by 509.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 836,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,514,000 after purchasing an additional 699,147 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 59.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 855,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,667,000 after buying an additional 318,916 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth $12,782,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 61,063.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 208,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 679,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,330,000 after acquiring an additional 206,202 shares during the period.

About Vericel

(Get Free Report

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.