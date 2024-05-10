Brokers Issue Forecasts for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for DoubleVerify in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoubleVerify’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.05.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $34.14.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $563,344.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $175,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $563,344.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,904. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

