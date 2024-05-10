Brokers Set Expectations for Hims & Hers Health, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Hims & Hers Health in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hims & Hers Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HIMS. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $12.92 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 65,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $229,075.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,080.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 31,363 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $314,570.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,911.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $229,075.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,080.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 723,602 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,432 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

