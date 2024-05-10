Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.1 %

BN stock opened at C$60.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.31. Brookfield has a 52 week low of C$40.07 and a 52 week high of C$60.55. The company has a market cap of C$91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$33.38 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield will post 4.6722756 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.