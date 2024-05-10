Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookfield (NYSE:BNGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.1 %

BN stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $44.22. 1,906,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,905. Brookfield has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

