Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.1 %

BN stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $44.22. 1,906,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,905. Brookfield has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

