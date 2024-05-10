Burley Minerals Ltd (ASX:BUR) Insider Bryan Dixon Buys 725,000 Shares

Burley Minerals Ltd (ASX:BUR – Get Free Report) insider Bryan Dixon purchased 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$36,975.00 ($24,486.75).

Burley Minerals Price Performance

Burley Minerals Company Profile

Burley Minerals Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for iron, nickel, copper, cobalt, and PGE deposits. It holds a 70% interest in the Yerecoin Project covering an area of approximately 105.5 square kilometers located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia.

