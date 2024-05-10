Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Barclays

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.14.

Cactus Stock Performance

NYSE:WHD opened at $51.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63. Cactus has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.95.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cactus will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $10,488,467.55. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 555,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,876,702.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cactus news, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $10,488,467.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 555,001 shares in the company, valued at $28,876,702.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 681,759 shares of company stock valued at $34,599,109. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cactus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cactus in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 33,214 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 13.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,291,000 after purchasing an additional 40,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cactus in the first quarter valued at $1,423,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

