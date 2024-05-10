Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Purchased by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CZR traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,218,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,249. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.92. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CZR

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.