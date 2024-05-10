Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Raised to $111.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Camden Property Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Camden Property Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.06.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Shares of CPT stock opened at $106.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $114.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,002,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,174,000 after acquiring an additional 60,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $376,933,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,686,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,022,000 after purchasing an additional 87,337 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

