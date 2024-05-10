Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $102.00. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

Camtek Price Performance

CAMT stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,763. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.09. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $95.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Camtek will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,363,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,483,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter worth approximately $12,093,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter worth approximately $4,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

