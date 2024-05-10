Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $130.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTRA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

Shares of NTRA stock traded up $9.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,499,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,964. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $108.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.00 and its 200-day moving average is $70.81.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 40.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $175,348.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $40,328.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,372,290.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $175,348.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,921.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 380,750 shares of company stock valued at $31,864,820. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $83,970,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 115.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,654,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,203,000 after buying an additional 887,409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 52.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,930,000 after buying an additional 865,404 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 289.7% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,258,000 after buying an additional 632,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,280,000 after acquiring an additional 588,147 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

