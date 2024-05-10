Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $92.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPB. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Shares of SPB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day moving average is $79.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $65.27 and a 52-week high of $96.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.54 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 63.89%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $1,424,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,452,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 32.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

