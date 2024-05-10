Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $9.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 120.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,164,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,806. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $464.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 253.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.