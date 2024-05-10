Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Target Price to $7.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BYND. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.56.

Shares of BYND traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,089,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

