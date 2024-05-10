Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Target Price to C$90.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$96.50 to C$90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s previous close.

GRT.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.70.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

GRT.UN stock traded up C$0.11 on Friday, hitting C$71.23. 54,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$72.85. The stock has a market cap of C$4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.14. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$62.72 and a 12-month high of C$83.90.

(Get Free Report)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.