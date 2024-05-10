Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Increased to C$149.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTC.A. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$144.63.

TSE CTC.A traded down C$1.58 on Friday, hitting C$144.07. 463,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,278. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$133.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$139.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$126.25 and a twelve month high of C$189.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other news, Director Steve Frazier bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$103.73 per share, with a total value of C$41,490.00. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

