Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$151.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTC.A. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$144.63.
In other Canadian Tire news, Director Steve Frazier acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$103.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,490.00. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.
