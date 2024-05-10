Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$160.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTC.A. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$146.00 to C$144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canadian Tire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$170.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$158.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$144.63.
In other news, Director Steve Frazier purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$103.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,490.00. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.
