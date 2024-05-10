Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.94 EPS

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.94), Briefing.com reports. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 53.86%. The business had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Cannae’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNNE stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 265,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,335. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cannae has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $588,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,824.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $588,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,367 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,824.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 50,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $1,041,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,377,920.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,050 shares of company stock worth $2,104,039. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

