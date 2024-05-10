Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target to $10.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ADMA. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADMA

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of ADMA traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,892,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,903. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.46 and a beta of 0.43. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $8.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. ADMA Biologics’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steve Elms sold 183,008 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,099,878.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,577,387 shares in the company, valued at $15,490,095.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 639,895 shares of company stock worth $3,927,169 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,221,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $7,963,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,609,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 1,039,893 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,318,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,991,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.