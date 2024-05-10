Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.73

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.7327 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Capgemini’s previous annual dividend of $0.21.
Capgemini Stock Down 0.5 %
CGEMY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,984. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $49.70.
