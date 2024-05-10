Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Acquires C$185,700.00 in Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$37.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,700.00.

Bryan Deneve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capital Power alerts:

On Friday, May 3rd, Bryan Deneve bought 5,000 shares of Capital Power stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$35.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$179,005.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Bryan Deneve sold 600 shares of Capital Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.38, for a total transaction of C$23,025.84.

Capital Power Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CPX stock traded up C$0.16 on Friday, hitting C$37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 242,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,792. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.27. The firm has a market cap of C$4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08. Capital Power Co. has a twelve month low of C$33.90 and a twelve month high of C$46.73.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$984.00 million for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 3.2094897 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 40.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CPX

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.