Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 587,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Cardinal Health accounts for 2.2% of OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $59,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

CAH stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.93. 408,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,496. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $116.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.16.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

