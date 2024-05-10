CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 33,767 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 237,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 137,842 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $142,000.

CareDx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $3.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,830. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $749.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.97). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 51.40% and a negative net margin of 67.88%. The company had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. CareDx’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNA shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

CareDx Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Stories

