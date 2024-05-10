CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.28, but opened at $23.43. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. CarGurus shares last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 338,494 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CARG. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarGurus

Insider Activity at CarGurus

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

In related news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,301 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $99,095.04. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $392,582.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 564,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,545,611.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $99,095.04. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 113,793 shares of company stock worth $2,523,342 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,856,000 after buying an additional 1,619,076 shares in the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $24,160,000. Inflection Point Investments LLP bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,154,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,042,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,164,000 after purchasing an additional 336,245 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Trading Up 6.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.