Carnarvon Energy Limited (ASX:CVN) Insider Robert Black Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Carnarvon Energy Limited (ASX:CVN – Get Free Report) insider Robert Black bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$193,000.00 ($127,814.57).

Carnarvon Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 34.05, a current ratio of 115.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Carnarvon Energy Company Profile

Carnarvon Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia. It is also involved in the renewable fuels business. The company owns various interests in the Dorado, Pavo, Roc, Phoenix, and Phoenix South project located in the Bedout Sub-basin permits of Western Australia.

