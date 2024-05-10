Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36), reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of CTLT stock remained flat at $55.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. 421,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,684. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Catalent by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Catalent by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Catalent by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Catalent by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

