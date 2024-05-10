Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $206.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CBOE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $182.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.10. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 94.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,728,000 after buying an additional 289,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,266,000 after purchasing an additional 342,505 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $226,557,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,223,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,079,000 after purchasing an additional 68,760 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,133,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,127,000 after purchasing an additional 78,675 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

