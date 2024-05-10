CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$83.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$81.50.
In related news, Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.60, for a total transaction of C$73,600.00. In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.60, for a total value of C$73,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 5,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.28, for a total transaction of C$365,867.79. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,799 shares of company stock worth $21,357,228. 11.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
