CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Raised to C$80.00 at Raymond James

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCL.B. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.50.

Shares of TSE:CCL.B traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$70.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.50. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$52.82 and a 12-month high of C$74.49. The company has a market cap of C$11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Mark Cooper sold 24,543 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.14, for a total transaction of C$1,721,482.83. In other news, Director Mark Cooper sold 24,543 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.14, for a total transaction of C$1,721,482.83. Also, Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total value of C$48,653.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,799 shares of company stock worth $21,357,228. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

