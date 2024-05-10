CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM) Director Acquires $27,800.00 in Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Eugene Watson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,959.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CEL-SCI Stock Down 2.0 %

CVM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. 184,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.23. CEL-SCI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEL-SCI

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI during the first quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 2,011.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

