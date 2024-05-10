Celanese (NYSE:CE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 2.600-3.000 EPS.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,537. Celanese has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $172.16. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.45.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,933.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CE

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.