Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $180.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CE. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.78.

CE stock opened at $161.46 on Friday. Celanese has a 1-year low of $99.33 and a 1-year high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.45.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,588. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 180.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

