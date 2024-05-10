CenterStar Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,124 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,541,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $20,054,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,861,000 after purchasing an additional 44,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 37,960 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $395.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,480,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,835. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.21 and a 1-year high of $398.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $387.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.36.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.