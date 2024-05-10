Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Gap Down to $44.30

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.30, but opened at $39.00. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $41.48, with a volume of 191,300 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Centrus Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $689.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $2.80. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 491.41%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $646,777.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 761,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 47,789 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 189.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 64,421 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 141.1% during the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,448,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Further Reading

